Four of a family burnt to death in accident

City Reporter

A rickshaw driver and his three sons burnt to death as a truck collided with the rickshaw on late Saturday night in Shad Bagh on Amir Road.

According to the police, rickshaw driver Yaqoob alias Mithu, along with his family, was driving from Jalu when his vehicle collided with a garbage truck. Subsequently, the gas cylinder installed in the rickshaw exploded, causing fire to erupt. It burnt to death Yaqoob and his three sons, while his wife, 40, and sister-in-law, 35-year-old Sana, were injured.

The two women were taken to Mayo Hospital, where they were being treated. The deceased rickshaw driver was a resident of Data Nagar, Sher Shah Road. His sons who were killed in the accident were eight-year-old Farman, six-year-old Rehan and three-year-old Tauseef.