Four dead several injured in road mishaps

At least four people died and several others were in separate road mishaps in different areas of the metropolis city on Saturday.

Rescue sources said that an over speeding vehicle knocked down a motorcycle carrying two people at Super Highway near Sabzi Mandi in Karachi. Both motorcycle riders identified as Aamir and Zaki died on the spot in the accident and the driver fled from the scene. The bodies were shifted to Jinnah Hospital for postmortem.

A man identified as Muhammad Nawaz was killed in hit & run accident at Shershah Bridge. unidentified person died after a reckless driven car hit a pedestrian near Razzaqabad Police Training Centre.

More than a dozen people were reported injured in various road mishaps across the city.

The bodies and injured of all accidents were shifted to different hospitals of respective areas and the police after registering separate cases into all incidents at concerned police stations started the investigation.—INP

