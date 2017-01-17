Four dead after consuming toxic liquor

Faisalbad

At least four people died after consuming toxic liquor in Samundri Town of Faisalabad on Monday. The tragic incident occurred during the marriage ceremony of a police official Muhammad Asif in a local village.

The four guests Muhammad Zubair, Waseem, Ahmad and movie maker Muhammad Usman who hailed from Sheikhupura consumed the liquor before going to bed at night. The family came to know about their death when they did not wake up in the morning.

The family members say that the victims died due to suffocation however; locals revealed that they had drunk the liquor. Police shifted the bodies to civil hospital for medical inspection.

Last year in December, atleast 42 people fell prey to toxic liquor in Toba Tek Singh on Christmas Eve. More than a hundred people were also sickened in the incident, one of the country’s deadliest cases of mass alcohol poisoning, which happened in a Christian neighbourhood.

The prime suspect and his four accomplices were detained and confessed to preparing the brew by mixing it with 20 litres of aftershave and other chemicals.—NNI