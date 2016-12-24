Four dead, 47 injured in accidents due to ‘extreme fog’

City Reporter

At least four persons were killed and 47 others injured in different road accidents caused by ‘extreme fog’ in Punjab on Saturday.

As per details, two people lost their lives and twelve others injured in a road crash in Sheikhupura. Around 47 people were taken to hospital with cuts, bruises and whiplash

According to reports, a bus carrying wedding guests from Lahore to Chishtian toppled on Pattoki Road, killing a woman and leaving 15 passengers injured.

One passenger died and three were injured due to collision between a truck and bus, whereas, an oil tanker hit a motorcycle on Joyanwala More, injuring two brothers.

On the other hand, motorway was closed for traffic at various sections due to dense fog.

According to Motorway Police, M-I is closed from Peshawar to Rashkai, M-II from Kot Momen interchange to Lahore while M-III has been completely closed due to zero visibility.

M-4 has been closed for traffic from Gojra to Faisalabad. There is zero visibility from Pattoki to Okara National Highway.

Commuters have been advised to avoid unnecessary travelling and use fog lights while driving.