Four dacoits killed in encounter

City Reporter

Four alleged dacoits were killed in an encounter with police in Shadman area in the wee hours of Wednesday. Police said that robbers were fleeing after committing a robbery in a house of citizen Babar Khan in Shadman area when a watchman spotted them and opened fire in the air.

After receiving call on 15, police reached the spot and started chasing the outlaws. Seeing the police, the bandits opened fire which was retaliated by police.

As a result, four bandits received serious bullet injuries and died on the spot. The police also recovered weapons from the site of encounter. The police have shifted the bodies to city morgue for autopsy.