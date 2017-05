Rawalpindi

Police have arrested four suspected dacoits and recovered a 30 bore pistol and six rounds from their possession.

According to police spokesman, Saddar Wah police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in Wah Model Town area in its jurisdiction and arrested four suspected dacoits namely Nadeem, Riaz, Mobeen and Arbaz and recovered a 30 bore pistol with six rounds from their possession. Further investigation was underway.—APP