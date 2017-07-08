Four dacoits held; weapons recovered

Islamabad Tarnol and Sabzi Mandi police stations have arrested four dacoits involved in looting people at gun point in various areas and recovered weapons, ammunition and bikes from them, a police spokesman said.

Following some incidents, SSP Islamabad Sajid Kaini constituted special team to ensure arrest of those motorcyclists involved in snatching valuables from people at gun point.

This team headed by SP (Investigation) Zeeshan Haider included DSP CIA Muhammad Ashraf Shah, ASIs Haider Ali Shah, Fakhir Maqbool, Sargul Khan and others. This team worked hard and nabbed four persons Â identified as Israr, Agul, Nabi and Habib ur Rehman.

Police recovered motorbike, 30 and 32 bore pistols and 10 rounds from their possession. They have confessed their involvement in various incidents and further investigation is underway from them.—APP

