Four countries to feature in President Gold Cup Squash

Islamabad

Pakistan Squash Federation’s efforts to bring back international events have started to yield results as professional players from four countries have entered the President Gold Cup International Squash Tournament.

The pre-qualifying rounds of the event which carries a prize purse of $ 25,000 began here at Mushaf Squash Complex on Monday.

Secretary PSF Amir Nawaz told media at the logo unveiling ceremony at a local hotel here on Friday that professional players from squash playing nations – Egypt, Hong Kong, Kuwait and Malaysia had also entered the tournament.

“Players from other countries were also interested in the event.

However; due to Christmas celebrations they are not chipping in the event now,” he added.

He said the holding of international events in the country had helped improve national players’ ranking. He said it was heartening to note that squash playing nations were taking interest to hold series with Pakistan adding that several countries including UK, US, Germany and other European nations wanted to play bilateral tournament with Pakistan.

He expressed the hope that Pakistan would soon regain its lost glory in the game.

Meanwhile, the tournament kicked off on Friday with its pre-qualifying round with a draw of 16 players.—APP