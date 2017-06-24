Four cops gunned down in Karachi

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Four policemen were killed when gunmen opened fire in Site area on Friday, police said.

Superintendent Asif Ahmed told media the four policemen including an Assistant Sub-inspector were sitting at a hotel for Iftar near Siemins Chowrangi when gunmen riding motorcycles opened fire.

He said the gunmen were wearing helmets when they attacked the policemen. SP AHmed said investigators have found 26 spent bulling casings of 9mm pistol from the crime scene.

The bodies were taken to a hospital for medico-legal formalities. Sindh Police Inspector General has sought a report into the incident from DIG West Zone.