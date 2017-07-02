Four brothers injured while resisting robbery

Staff Reporter

At least four brothers received bullet injuries while resisting a robbery attempt at their home on late Friday night in the city’s neighbourhood of Yousuf Goth in Baldia Town. According to Police, unidentified gunmen broke into a house in Yousuf Goth and tried to hold the family hostage in a bid to deprive them of cash and other valuables. When male members of the family challenged the burglars they opened indiscriminate fire on them.
As a result of firing four brothers sustained bullet injuries and were shifted to Civil Hospital for medical aid. Doctors said that the injured were in a stable condition. The injured brothers have been identified as Anwar, Sohail, Aqeel and Zubair.
Police said the dacoits fled from the scene after injuring the four people.

