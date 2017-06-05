Four more bodies pulled out of Indus River

Mianwali

Four more mutilated unrecognizable bodies pulled out from the Indus River were shifted by the police to Kalabagh hospital for post mortem. This was latest in the cycle of the River pouring out mutilated bodies at Jinnah Barrage over the River Indus.

Police said that all the bodies are of men and they are not recognizable being old and mutilated. The bodies would be buried ‘as trust’ at a local graveyard from the due process. It may be mentioned here that during the last one-and-half-month over a dozen bodies have been recovered from Sindh River.—INP