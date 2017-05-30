Four bike-wheeler held

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

On the directives of Punjab Government, police on Monday claimed to have arrested four bike-wheeler who were wheeling at different parts of city.

According to police, PS Hajipura managed to arrest two bike-wheeler as named Feroze and Amir who involved in wheeling at Alam Chok.Me anwhile, PS Cantt. arrested Sameer and Ajmal who were involved in bike-wheeling at Khuwaja Safdar Road.

Police took their bikes into the possessions. Police have registered separate cases against them and started investigations.