Founders’ day at PAF College

sargodha

Founders’ Day was held at Pakistan Air Force (PAF) College, Sargodha on Saturday. Air Marshal Asad Lodhi, Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, who is a Sargodhian himself, was the Chief Guest at the occasion, said a press release issued here.

While addressing the young students the Chief Guest said, “PAF trusts you to become the stalwarts of tomorrow, ready to shoulder the sacred responsibility of defending the aerial frontier of the motherland and at the same time being spirited patriots, contributing positively in nation building.

We are living in difficult times and have to be aware of our enemies who are on the lookout for any weakness. The only answer to their evil designs is that we should not lack in particulars spheres of responsibility”. Air Vice Marshal (Retd) Qasim Masood Khan, Principal PAF College Sargodha presented the annual report.

The Chief Guest gave away prizes to the winning houses and individuals. The Academic Colour for overall excellence in academics was shared by Mohammas Ahsan, Mohammad Tufail and Danyal Butt.

M Talha Mazhar was declared the best athlete of the Year. Chigwell shield for sports was awarded to Alauddin House. General Service Training Cup for co-curricular activities was won by Munir House, while Chief of Air Staff trophy for academics was won by Safi House. Safi House lifted the coveted Quaid-e-Azam shield for being overall Champion House of the Year.

The students of the college presented an impressive Gymnastics and Martial Art display and a well-synchronized P.T show.

The College also put up an attractive Aero modeling Display in which young boys manoeuvred radio-controlled aircraft models in the air.—APP