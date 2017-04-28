Foundation University convocation for Arts & Social Sciences graduates

Staff Reporter

The Convocation 2017 for the Foundation University Islamabad was held at the University Auditorium on Thursday. Maj Gen Khadim Hussain, HI(M) (Retd), Rector Foundation University Islamabad (FUI) was the chief guest. Brig Dr. Akhtar Nawaz Malik (Retd), Director FU Rawalpindi Campus was also present on the occasion.

As many as 144 graduates were awarded degrees by the chief guest. The Rector, FUI also awarded 7 gold medals, 5 silver medals, 8 distinction certificates and 20 merit certificates.

The chief guest, in his address, said that Convocation is the occasion of festivity and celebration. It is a pay day for graduating students because they reap the crop of their hard work and perseverance in their academic pursuits; a proud and joyous moment for parents who see their children and wards achieve the most important milestone of their lives; and a satisfying and fulfilling occasion for teachers who see their efforts and commitment bear fruit. In short, this is a propitious occasion for all of us, to be shared with pride, happiness, joy and festivity.

Maj Gen Khadim Hussain, HI(M) (Retd) said, “Pakistan is a great country with tremendous potentials and needs smart and talented youngsters to turn these potentials into realities. Future of any country lies in the talents and passion of its youth. He advised the graduates that they must play their due part in making Pakistan a vibrant, dynamic and respectable country amongst the comity of nations.”

He said, Foundation University is playing an important role in contributing towards the development and improvement in higher education sector in Pakistan. We take pride in our state-of-the-art infrastructure, highly qualified and experienced faculty, our profound concern for our students and strict adherence to our core values i.e. justice, fair play and merit. The University is committed to produce talented and brilliant graduates ingrained with great sense of responsibility, and requisite professional capabilities combined with humanistic and moral qualities of providing leadership in diverse fields.

Maj Gen Khadim Hussain, HI(M) (Retd) said, “to make University’s programmes more attractive and valuable, we are enhancing and upgrading our infrastructure and shall soon be having a Media House, an FM Channel and a Psychology Clinic at FURC. This will provide State of the Art hands on training and education to our students and will be a great value addition in our University.”

Earlier, Director FURC presented campus annual report in which he highlighted the progress and academic excellence FURC has achieved in the past year.