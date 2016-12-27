Fostering, supporting orphans a noble deed

Sukkur

Opposition Leader in National Assembly, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah has said that children are future of the country and it is imperative to provide them better health and education facilities.

He said this while addressing orphans residing in Pakistan Sweet Home here on Tuesday. On the occasion, PPP leaders Zamurd Khan, Murtaza Satti, Nayar Bukhari and others were also accompanied.

He said that peace, tolerance, kindness and cleanliness were the basics of their religion and they could meet any challenge by adopting the Islamic way of life. The opposition leader said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Muhtarma Benazir Bhutto had nationalized the educational institutions during their premiership to provide equal opportunities to every citizen to get education.

He urged the philanthropist to visit the institutions they were supporting. He said it would increase the confidence in the orphans who were residing in these institutions. He said that fostering and supporting of orphans was a noble deed and the people involved in such deeds were pious. On the occasion, he distributed gifts and clothes among the orphans.

Shah pointed out that provision of education facility and moral building of the children was necessary to make them best human and good citizen and to eliminate extremism and terrorism from the country. Zumurd Khan said that Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal was doing all out efforts to make these orphans best human beings and good citizens.—APP