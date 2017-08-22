Former speaker seeks urgent redressal of public grievances

Staff Reporter

A senior political activist and a former speaker of Sindh Assembly, Abdullah Hussain Haroon here on Monday lamented lack of interest towards urgent redressal of public grievances in Karachi. Talking to a delegation of political and social workers from Lyari, Malir and Keamari, he took strong exception to the civic situation in the metropolis and emphasized need for efficient management of city affairs.

“There is no dearth of resources, however, those at helm of affairs need to have a will to solve them on sound and long term basis,” said the senior politician.