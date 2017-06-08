Former secretary ETPB arrested

Staff Reporter

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has arrested Muhammad Khalid Beg, former Secretary, Pakistan Model Educational Institutions Foundation (PMEIF) which is under control of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) for allegedly making around 700 illegal appointments of teachers, clerks and medical staff during 2008-2013 tenure by misusing of his authority.

A complaint was lodged against him in 2013 and during the course of inquiry it was unearthed that the accused Muhammad Khalid Beg being public office holder as Secretary PMEIF signed and issued appointment letters of more than 700 employees ignoring all rules and regulations prescribed mandatory for recruiting employees in ETPB and PMEIF.