Former policeman in custody for theft

City Reporter

A former policeman was taken into custody in the wee hours of Thursday, on suspicion of theft.

The ex-policeman, whose identity has not been disclosed by the law enforcement authorities, was nabbed by officials of F.B area police jurisdiction.

Earlier, Sindh police arrested black sheep in the department after two officials were found involved in tipping off drug peddlers before security forces raided their hideouts.

In return, the accused police officials would receive bribes from drug peddlers. Security forces conducted a raid at Pir Ilahi Bux colony early Monday morning and arrested two police officials, Zakir and Yousuf. The accused were handed over to the police. During interrogation, they confessed to their crime.