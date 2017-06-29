Former NAB chairman appears before Panama JIT

ISLAMABAD: Former Chairman of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lieutenant General retd Syed Mohammad Amjad Thursday appeared before Joint Investigation Team (JIT) that was formed to probe much-hyped Panama Leaks case.

According to sources, Lt Gen (retd) Amjad, the first chairperson of the anti-graft body recorded his statement regarding the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case.

He also reportedly told the JIT why the case has been at a standstill since a long time.

Lt Gen (retd) Amjad spent around an hour with the high-profile probe team and left without talking to the media.

The Hudaibiya Paper Mills money-laundering reference against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif was initiated in 2000 in the then chief executive General Pervez Musharraf’s government.

Meanwhile according to reports, details of taxes paid by the Sharif family from 1990 have been sent to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), on Thursday.

Details of taxes paid by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s cousin, Tariq Shafi, and family confidant Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar have also been delivered to the FBR.

Sources confirmed that additional details related to the Hudaibiya Papers Mills has also been sent to the FBR. In order to send the details to the FBR, a section at the income tax office worked over the Eid holidays.