Former judge, wife seek exemption from appearing before court

Court postpones indictment in Tayyaba torture case

Zubair Qureshi

A judicial magistrate hearing the torture case of a 10-year old housemaid, Tayyaba, Saturday, directed the counsel for the accused couple—a former additional district & sessions judge and his wife—that they must attend the next hearing scheduled for March 25. The accused judge and his wife were to be indicted on Saturday but seeking exemption from attending they did not appear before the court hence the court could not indict them. Former additional district and sessions judge (ADSJ) Raja Khurram Ali Khan and his wife, Maheen Zafar, were called more than twice when the hearing began.

However, both failed to show up. An application was submitted on behalf of the two while the hearing was underway, asking the court to exempt the accused from attending it.

Judicial Magistrate Haider Shah while approving the request, made it clear that they must attend the next hearing scheduled for March 25. Earlier, Maheen Zafar had submitted a written request to the interior ministry on Feb 20, stating that the chief of a land mafia was conspiring against her and her husband. “The mafia maligned Raja Khurram Ali Khan with fabricated stories,” the request stated, adding that negative propaganda was created via social media reports of Tayyaba’s torture.

In the latest hearing in the IHC on the matter, held on Feb 10, Tayyaba’s father had submitted an affidavit to a local court claiming her employers did not torture her, bringing the case back to where it was at the start of the year.

This was the second time Tayyaba’s father made the claim. Mohammad Azam, the child’s father, had dismissed media reports about Tayyaba’s abuse in the affidavit, saying that after looking into the matter he had concluded that both Khan and his wife were innocent. He said the media had misreported the facts of the case, and he had reserved the right to take action against journalists. Azam said he did not want to pursue a case and would not object if the court granted bail to the suspects.

Tayyaba, who was allegedly tortured by Khan’s family, was rescued from his house in Islamabad with visible marks of bruises and wounds on Dec 28, 2016. A First Information Report was registered against him and his wife, Maheen Zafar, on Dec 29, 2016. On Jan 2, 2017, the ADSJ had reached a compromise with Tayyaba’s parents, on the basis of which Ms Zafar secured pre-arrest bail from the court of ADSJ Raja Asif Mehmood the same day. On Jan 3, ADSJ Atta Rabbani had handed over custody of Tayyaba to her parents.