Former IGP Islamabad Kalim Imam takes charge of IG NH&MP

Zubair Qureshi

Former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Syed Kaleem Imam on Sunday took over the charge of National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP). Imam is one of the most decorated and professional police officers having served in high profile appointments nationally and internationally. He is Ph.D in Politics and International Relations with an LLM degree in Human Rights Law from the UK. He is also LLB and Masters in Philosophy. Before joining as IG NH&MP Kalim Imam served as SSP Sibi, Nasirabad, Quetta and Islamabad, Immigration FIA, CSO to PM, and Director, National Police Bureau besides being IG Islamabad and Police Commissioner in Darfur Sudan.

He has been conferred with three UN peace medals, Quaid-e- Azam Police Medals, President Police Medals and Tamagha-i- Imtiaz.

He also has worked as Commander of National Highway and Motorway Police. Immediately after joining, IG Kalim Imam complimented all the former police chiefs, especially the outgoing IG Motorways Police Shaukat Hayat. He also commended the existing officers and staff who had maintained the standards appreciated by every segment of the society.

He said there is no doubt that NH& MP had effectively enforced NHSO-2000 reducing the traffic accidents and related fatalities. It has diligently conducted road safety educational programs to train drivers for safe driving. Assistance to the commuters in emergencies have been the hallmark of its commitment.

However, in view of ever growing traffic flow, new modern road network and routes in as an important part of CPEC, the resultant major expansion, of NH & MP human resource, physical assets and construction of the new configurations, necessitates a development of a well thought strategy, to scientifically overcome the upcoming challenges.