Former hockey Olympian Gulraiz meets DG SBP

Lahore

Former hockey stalwart and Olympian Gulraiz Akhtar met Director General Sports Punjab Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman here on Tuesday and appreciated his efforts for promotion of sports, especially hockey throughout Punjab.

In his meeting at National Hockey Stadium, former gold medalist, Gulraiz praised the ongoing work being carried out by SBP for development of sports infrastructure. It is notable that Gulraiz had won the gold medals in the Olympic Games held in 1968 and Asian Games, Bangkok in 1970, respectively.

“SBP under the dynamic leadership of its Director General is striving for the cause of sports and for the welfare of sportsmen besides speeding up efforts for the completion of sports projects across the province,” said the former Olympian.

He said it was a heartening sign that the SBP is laying special focus on the promotion of national game hockey. “We have immense young talent which is capable enough to regain lost glory of hockey, if groomed under long-term planning,” he asserted.

DG Sports warmly welcomed Gulraiz and recalling his efforts and success stories said, “We are working for advancement of sports and soon we will achieve our set targets and the fame of our country in sports which was the hallmark of Pakistan in the past.”—APP