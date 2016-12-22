Former chairman PIA grieved

Salim Ahmed

The wife of former chairman cum Managing Director and former President Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), M. Nawaz Tiwana died here on Wednesday morning.

Her namaz-e-janaza was offered at her ancestral village Hadali district Khushab. Later she was laid to rest in her ancestral graveyard there.

Qul of late would be held on Friday (December 23) at village Hadali district Khushab at 11 am. Dua for the eternal peace of departed soul will be on Saturday (December 31) here at 33-V Street DHA Lahore at 3.00 pm.

People hailing from different walks of life including sports bodies have condoled the demise of wife of M. Nawaz Tiwana.