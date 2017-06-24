All formations of CDA, MCI being strengthened: Anser

Staff Reporter

Mayor Islamabad and chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Sheikh Anser Aziz has said that acting upon policy of self reliance and self sustainability all formations of CDA/Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) are being strengthened both financially and administratively.

He said that after revamping an important formation Machinery Pool Organization (MPO), repair/maintenance and carpeting of 116 kilometer roads have been carried out and efforts are being made to complete the projects even less than the estimated cost so that sufficient amount could be saved.

The chairman CDA expressed these views while addressing the Iftaar Dinner arranged by the MPO Directorate. On this occasion, Member Engineering / Chief Officer, MCI, Senior Officers of CDA / MCI and employees of MPO were also present.