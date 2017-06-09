Formation of advisory committee of customs under consideration

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Chief Collector Customs Zeba Hayee Azhar has said that formation of a separate joint advisory committee of customs, having representatives of collectorate and Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry, is under consideration.

She was speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry. The LCCI President Abdul Basit, Senior Vice President Amjad Ali Jawa and Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan also spoke on the occasion. Malik Tahir Javed, Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Aftab Ahmed Vohra, Shafqat Saeed Piracha, Kashif Anwar, Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry, Moazzam Rasheed, Ch. Muhammad Nawaz, Talha Tayyab Butt, Mian Abdul Razzaq, Zahid Maqsood Butt, Syed Mukhtar Ali, Ch. Muhammad Arshad and other members were also present on the occasion.

Chief Collector Customs said that primary objective of the Collectorate is to facilitate the business community as it would not only thrive the economic activities but would also help generate more revenue. She said that consignments cleared from ports are not rechecked commonly but those goods are must checked that are not coming from ports as collectorate has no information about them. She said that checking of documents is their task but nobody is allowed to harass the business community. She said that in case of such issue businessmen can approach to the collectorate.

She said that there is a dedicated reforms team for WeBoc system that monitors the issues. She said that team would be sent in case of any specific issue regarding WeBoc system. She said that suggestion would be forwarded to FBR to depute all branches of National Bank for collection of customs duty. She said that scanner is already installed at Mughalpura Dry Port and staff tries to clear consignment within 24 hours but business community should give 24 to 48 hours for clearance of their goods.

The LCCI President Abdul Basit said that business community should be provided business friendly atmosphere as they are doing business in difficult conditions. Custom Department should join hands with business community to grow trade and economic activities.

He said that undue delay in release of the consignments cause huge financial loss to the importers as they have to bear demurrage and other expenses. He said that scanners should be installed at all ports to avert undue delay.