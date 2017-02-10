Forget India, profit from ‘quiet rise’ of Pakistan: Barron’s Asia

Islamabad

Investors should forget India and instead profit from the ‘quiet rise’ of Pakistan along with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Barron’s Asia said.

In an article, America’s financial magazine advised investors where profit is to be had through stock investments. It pitched Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh as the places to be, saying the trio is enjoying fast-paced growth, embracing reforms and look set to enjoy a demographic dividend over the long term.

“Forget India. Investors looking for the next big thing should look to its South Asia neighbours instead – Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka,” Barron’s Asia said.

According to the article, the three countries with a combined 390 million people represent what Morgan Stanley chief global strategist Ruchir Sharma calls “the quiet rise of South Asia” as opposed to India which has been “flattered by spasms of hype for years”.

“A substantially higher economic growth rate than in many other economies globally, coupled with fantastic demographics that will continue supporting growth for many years ahead,” East Capital fund manager Adrian Pop told Barron’s Asia.—APP