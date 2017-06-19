Forever in fear

Mashal Khan, student of Wali Khan University brutally killed by his own university people, might now be in a better place but his parents will always live in fear of what might happen to them. Even though 57 out of the 60 accused are now in police custody, Mashal’s parents have approached Supreme Court of Pakistan for transferring Mashal’s case from Mardan to Peshawar High Court saying that they feel unsafe in Mardan.

Despite the fear, Mashal’s father is very bravely demanding corrupt administration of Abdul Wali Khan University to be placed on Exit Control List. We only hope that bravery of Mashal’s father does not invite same ruthless attitude that his son faced and justice is done and perpetrators taken to task.

ARBIA JAVED

Karachi

Related