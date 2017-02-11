Forest Dept to distribute 4.6m plants among public

Peshawar

The Forest Department has decided to distribute 4.6 million plants of different species among farmers, national building institutions and general public during ongoing spring season to offset the growing effects of global warming and climate change.

This was disclosed by Conservator Southern Circle, Shafqat Munir while talking to media persons after distributing free plants among farmers of Peshawar here at Tarban Farm on Friday. He said distribution of plants free of cost among farmers and general public have been started and that 4.6million plants of different species including poplars would be distributed in Nowshera, Peshawar and Charsadda districts during the ongoing spring season.