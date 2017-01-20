Foreign spies active in Pakistan

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

In the backdrop of disclosures that Pakistan is a hotspot for foreign spies, Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs at its meeting on Thursday asked the government to take requisite steps to ensure cyber security of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its missions abroad.

Addressing the meeting Senator Mushahid Hussain, said that Pakistan is one of three countries in the world — alongside China and Iran — monitored extensively by foreign spies.

Mushahid Hussain lamented that Pakistan had still not taken any measures to ensure cyber security. “We are quite late in this regard,” he said, raising concerns over a delay in a release of funds sought by the MOFA for cyber security.

It is worth mentioning that the foreign office had sought Rs80 million from the federal government for the purposes of improving cyber security. This amount has yet to be released by the federal government, an additional secretary of MOFA told the meeting.

He acknowledged on the occasion that there cyber threats to MOFA and Pakistan’s missions abroad are ever present, and there is a serious need to secure them.

During the meeting, the Foreign Office had to face severe criticism for a planned state guest house in Islamabad, for which it has sought Rs5 billion.