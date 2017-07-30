Foreign reserves stands at $20,436.2m

Karachi

The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$ 20,436.2 million on 21 July 2017. A statement of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said here on Thursday that the break-up of the foreign reserves position is as under: i) Foreign reserves held by the SBP: US$ 15,003.1 million ii) Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks: US$ 5,433.1 million iii) Total liquid foreign reserves: US$ 20,436.2 million. During the week ending 21 July 2017, SBP’s reserves decreased by US$ 476 million to US$ 15,003 million due to payments on account of external debt servicing and other official payments, the SBP statement added.—APP