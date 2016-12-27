Foreign remittances playing key role in development

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik, Chairman, National Council of Social Welfare has said that millions of Pakistanis who are working abroad are asset of Pakistan as their remittances were playing key role in the development of economic progress of the country.

He said this while addressing a seminar titled ‘The social problems of the migrants and our responsibilities’ organized by National Council of Social Welfare in connection with celebration of the International Migrants Day.

Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik chaired the seminar which was attended by Civil Society, NGOs, students intellectuals, prominent human rights activists and other stakeholders

The current government was, therefore, trying at all levels to resolve the problems faced by overseas Pakistanis, he said and added the celebration of this day was to recognize the efforts, services and rights of the overseas people.

He further said, ‘Due to terrorism, several people had been internally displaced within the county. We have to settle them in their native areas once again.’