Foreign policy worries

Shahid M Amin

THE abrupt departure of Tariq Fatemi as Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Foreign Affairs is both untimely and unwarranted. In present government structure, he had the requisite background and diplomatic expertise, at the Ministerial level, needed badly when Pakistan is facing critical challenges in foreign policy. As a professional diplomat of 46 years’ standing, who served his country with distinction, it is unbelievable that he could have leaked out any kind of confidential information. Unfortunately, this looks like a case of making Fatemi a scapegoat for sins of others. Such shoddy treatment will cause demoralisation in bureaucracy, which will hurt Pakistan.

For reasons best known to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, the post of Foreign Minister has not been filled for the last four years. He has himself retained the portfolio and left the management of foreign policy to two aides, National Security and Foreign Adviser Sartaj Aziz and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi. In administration, there must be unity of command. Overlapping assignments create confusion and even disharmony. Even if it is assumed that the two Ministers worked harmoniously together, such a situation can inhibit personal initiative for fear that one might be treading on someone else’s toes. What is often not understood in Pakistan is that conducting of foreign policy is a highly specialized job. It requires a certain academic and intellectual calibre, training, and first-hand awareness of other countries, which can be gained only by serving in diplomatic posts abroad. Only a professional diplomat can acquire such expertise.

Foreign policy is a serious business that often involves making critical decisions, which affect not only the present generation but also the generations to come. We learnt this the hard way e.g. in 1971 War when one bad foreign policy decision after another led to a disastrous conclusion. We expected help from China and the USA when there had been neither any assurance nor likelihood of such support in war. General Yahya Khan and other Generals were living, in the words of then Foreign Secretary Sultan Khan, in a “make-believe world of their own.”

While making foreign policy, it is not enough to determine what we want: it is equally important to know what the others want, particularly those with whom there are problems. That requires a basic awareness of international relations and dynamics of international politics, including the key role of power. In dealing with a specific country, it is important to know its history and geography, government and rulers, strengths and weaknesses, and its national objectives. The foreign policy-maker also needs to understand the likely reaction to a given foreign policy move. This is the kind of specialized knowledge that a trained diplomat possesses and a non-professional lacks.

Some important developments have taken place this week in Pakistan’s relations with three of its neighbours viz. Iran, Afghanistan and India. There was an incident in Iran, close to the Pakistan border, in which ten Iranian border guards were killed by a suspected group of Iranian Baluch secessionists. Iran protested strongly to Pakistan. Its Foreign Office spokesman said that the Pakistan government “should be held accountable for the presence and operation of these vicious groups on its soil.” President Rouhani sent a letter to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif that “Iran is very disheartened that it is repeatedly transgressed from the Pakistani soil by armed bandits and terrorist hirelings.” It is not clear what evidence Iran possesses to make such a swift judgment of accountability. The mere fact that the incident took place close to Pakistan’s border does not mean that Pakistan government is responsible for it.

There was a far worse incident in Afghanistan recently in Mazar Sharif, which is close to the Uzbek border. But the Afghan government did not hold Uzbekistan responsible for the incident. Secondly, if the complaint is that Pakistan cannot prevent militants from crossing its border into Iran, then Iran’s border security is also at fault for not preventing terrorists from entering its territory. In any event, such border issues are best resolved through quiet diplomacy and coordination rather than by unwarranted public protests.

With Afghanistan, some positive developments have taken place with the visit of a high-ranking Pakistan military delegation to Kabul in the aftermath of Mazar Sharif incident. This has been followed by the visit of an all-party parliamentary delegation including two Pakistani cabinet Ministers. Pak-Afghan relations have been embittered for quite some time by accusations made by both sides that militants are using sanctuaries in each other’s country to launch terrorist attacks. Such complaints can be overcome only through dialogue, coordination and intelligence-sharing. There should be coordinated action against terrorists and improved border security. But Pakistan has reason to be concerned that an ex-Taliban (TTP) spokesman Ehsanullah Ehsan recently disclosed that Indian and Afghan intelligence agencies were abetting TTP terrorism in Pakistan by providing money, arms and guidance.

The war situation in Afghanistan is that Afghan Taliban have stepped up their activities and are said to be in control of half of Afghanistan. Unfortunately, the tendency of Kabul government to make Pakistan a scapegoat for its own military failures has caused strains in relations with Pakistan. On the other hand, Pakistan can inspire confidence in Kabul by ensuring that Afghan Taliban leaders do not reside in Pakistan and their militants do not make Pakistan a sanctuary for launching operations across the border.

Pakistan’s relations with India have been at a low for more than a year, amidst Indian accusations of cross-border terrorism. India is basically seeking to divert world attention from the unprecedented Kashmiri protests against India by turning it into an India-Pakistan issue. Recently, India was angered by the award of death sentence to RAW spy Yadav by a Pakistani military court. Some Pakistani circles have criticized a meeting this week of Sajjan Jindal, a prominent Indian businessman, with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. But international experience shows that such contacts can help restart the dialogue between estranged neighbours.

— The writer served as Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, the ex-Soviet Union, France, Nigeria and Libya.

Email:shahid_m_amin@hotmail.com