Foreign player takes part in MMA fighting

Lahore

Foreign players from Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Russia will be displaying their mix martial art (MMA) skills and techniques in the MMA fighting here on Friday at the University of Lahore. “In all a dozen of fights are slated in the competition which will be very thrilling and entertaining”, said a member of the organizing committee of the event while talking to APP on Thursday.

He said University of Lahore is hosting this event to supplement the ongoing efforts for the development of MMA fighting in the country. “We are thankful to Zubair and Bashir Ahmed who have won a number of international MMA titles for bringing this sport to Pakistan ,specially in Lahore “,he said adding “

The participation of foreign players will help in portraying a soft image of Pakistan which is safe and suitable to hold such events “. Chairman ,UOL, Awais Raoof and Pro Rector Nasir Mahmood and Director Sports Ejaz Shahid will be the chief guests at the prize distribution ceremony.—APP