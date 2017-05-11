Foreign investors urged to take benefit of Pak economy

Staff Reporter

Lahore

President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry Abdul Basit has said that Pakistan is one of the top flourishing economies of the world and owns best geographical location. Foreign investors could have rich dividends by investing its various sectors of economy.

He was talking to a 5-member delegation of Chinese entrepreneurs here at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry. The LCCI Senior Vice President Amjad Ali Jawa and Nabila Intisar also spoke on the occasion.

The LCCI President said that Chinese investment in power, textile, pharmaceutical, dairy, livestock and agriculture sectors can bring two friendly countries more closer besides attracting much-needed foreign direct investment to Pakistan. He said that Pakistan is looking Chinese businessmen for making joint efforts aimed at boosting bilateral trade and economic relations.

He said that in the context of ongoing project of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the need and importance of private to private contacts has mounted. In this scenario, the role of chambers of commerce has widened.

Abdul Basit enlightened the Chinese delegation that Lahore has a special significance being the hub of business activities in Punjab. Both public and private sector organizations are striving hard to fully exploit the trade and investment potential of Punjab in collaboration with foreign investors. He said that China is first choice for Pakistani businessmen to join hands for joint ventures. He hoped that the state level cooperation between two countries will bring greater fortune to both of us.

He said that stats of two-way trade are bound to improve in a decade or so because once the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project becomes fully functional, a win-win situation will take place for both the countries. In the meantime, we need to interact on regular basis for exploring avenues for trade expansion and opportunities for investments.

He said that there are ample opportunities of trade available for Chinese businessmen in almost all the sectors or sub-sectors of economy. He said that Pakistan has got a lot to offer and become closest trading partner of China.