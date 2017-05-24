Foreign investors keen to invest in Punjab

Shahbaz inaugurates ISBOP EXPO-2017

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif inaugurated the ISBOP Expo- 2017, which has been set up in connection with second international seminar on investment opportunities in the Punjab, at Expo Center, Johar Town, on Tuesday.

Provincial Ministers Sheikh Allaudin, Dr. Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, Mansha Ullah Butt, members of the assembly, Chief Secretary and high officials, were present on the occasion.

While talking to the media, the Chief Minister said that international seminar about investment opportunities in the Punjab has been successfully held as more than 400 invitees from 26 countries have attended the seminar and agreement worth billions of dollars have been signed by foreign investors. The participation of foreign investors in such a large number is a trust on the policies of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, he added.

To a question, he said that the electricity projects are being completed speedily; and with the completion of these projects, the energy crisis is gradually coming to an end. He added that the time is nearer when the people would get rid of load-shedding once and for all. Elimination of energy crisis would promote trade and economic activates. He said that investment has been enhanced in the country and welfare oriented projects are being completed on fast track basis.

To another question, he said that the nation has decided about the development and prosperity of the country, and it will never allow anybody to stop the journey of progress and prosperity of the country.

Moreover, Shahbaz Sharif held separate meetings with Chief Executive Officers and high officials of foreign investment companies attending the second international seminar at a local hotel today. These meetings lasted for more than three hours. The investors from China, France, Turkey, Germany, Japan, South Korea, UK and other countries agreed to invest in different sectors in the Punjab.

They showed deep interest in investment in energy, infrastructure, transport, healthcare, low income housing schemes, industry and other sectors, and thanked the Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif for providing favorable atmosphere for investment in the province. The delegations of foreign investors said that they have been deeply impressed with the transparent policy of investment of the Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, and further said that the speed with which projects are being completed in the Punjab, is unique and unparalleled.