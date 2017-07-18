Foreign investors acknowledge improved security in Pakistan

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

Security survey respondents experienced a reduction in the overall street crimes with a 69 % reduction in petty crimes i.e. mobile and cash snatching and 90 % decrease in the higher intensity street crimes like car snatching.

In respect of serious crimes like abductions/hostage taking and “Bhatta” demands – respondents across Pakistan reported major reductions as compared to 2016, ranging from 94% decrease in Lahore, closely followed by rest of Punjab and KPK (93%) and Karachi (92%).

Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry OICCI members have reported significant improvement in the confidence and comfort of their staff on security matters which had gone up further after the 86% increase reported in the previous survey, as the staff now feel even more comfortable in their everyday commute to/from the workplace.

OICCI’s 2017 annual security survey conducted in June 2017 highlights a positive movement in the OICCI members’ perception of the country’s security environment. This comprehensive security survey is conducted every year since 2015. It reflects the foreign investors’ perception on the improving security environment in the country especially after the launch of 2013 Karachi operations. More significantly a noteworthy feedback from the latest OICCI security survey is that a higher number of expatriate business visitors have travelled to Pakistan in the past one year and most of the business related meetings are now being held within Pakistan which prior to August 2013 were conducted in other countries due to security concerns. This is a strong indicator that Pakistan as a destination has improved on the security concerns map and that such foreign businessmen are being granted travel permissions for their visit to Pakistan from their respective embassies and travel security agencies. An overwhelming 62% respondents reported substantial increase in the number of overseas visitors to Pakistan as compared to last year.

The highest number of OICCI Members foreign visitors were from European countries, including UK, followed closely by visitors from Middle East, China, Singapore, USA and Japan.