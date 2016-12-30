Foreign experts deliver lectures in ‘train the trainers’ programme

Lahore

British physical fitness experts, Beverley Burton and Brian Steel delivered the lectures on the second day of the ‘train the trainers’ physical fitness programme here on Thursday at national hockey stadium. The foreign experts through their respective lectures briefly threw light on latest techniques in enhancing sports passion and enthusiasm, also explained them the ways to maximize the energy of athletes by setting specific goals and mindsets to attain their performance high.

The trainers also highlighted various important aspects of the physical fitness through multimedia and assigned their respective teams the tasks for demonstration and further on discussed about the crux of their performances.

The Director General Sports Zulifqar Ghumman visited the venue and had a brief discussion with the coaches as well as the trainers. Ghumman said, “Sports Board Punjab’s Train the Trainers program is the best way of learning new and international level standards to change the attitudes and behaviors of our coaches. It’s a great opportunity for them to learn how to motivate a player to achieve the highest task being persistent while equipped with excellent winning approach in the international competitions”. “You should have your focus on learning these techniques in order to improve your sports skills and utilize your energy and mindset towards growth”, advised DG Sports to the coaches.—APP