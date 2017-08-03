Foreign exhibitors getting good response at Plasti, Pack expo

Experts stress need for hygienic and safe food for consumers

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

The speakers and food-packaging experts have stressed the need of hygiene for food safety and healthy packaging as demand for safe food is increasing worldwide. While speaking at the annual Packaging Forum of 2017 on the subject of “Flexible Packaging in Pakistan: Issues, Challenges and Opportunities on the sidelines of 14th Plasti & Pack and Iftech Exhibition 2017 at Karachi Expo Centre on Wednesday.

The Managing Director, Multivac Middle East, Amir Sotoudeh said that the need for hygiene for food safety are increasing by the people to eat safe, and quality products, for which packaging brings a big contribution to hygiene and traceability. Consumers are more and more aware of the food resources through advertising campaign, newspapers, and hypermarkets engagement.

He said that consumer ask for more and more ready products, easy to cook, fast to prepare, and also easy to store. Snaking is a new way of eating, growing fast in every sector as people have no more time and also no wish to shop every day. They make shopping once a week and the result is an increasing demand of longer shelf life. Packaging avoids a lot of disadvantages bonded with (preparation and cleaning before cooking, short shelf-life, very well appreciated by consumer. He said that consumer prefer less weight and smaller portion packages where give the benefit to always consume product fresh from package and reduce waste. Packaging has a place in reducing lost of resource and prolonging shelf-life, he added.

Director for Asia Pacific, Scholler Allibert, Germany, David Beanland has called for quality packaging for a better self life and tom protect its quality and maintaining virus free through most modern packaging. Other speakers including Director Business Development, Zauq Group and Shoaib A Bilal of Chemtex International have also stressed for the food safety through proper packaging.

The 2nd day of the exhibition proved to be busy for the exhibitors and many trade visitors inquired about the latest trends of food and other stuff’s packaging. Termokon of Turkey’s Bulut Tuncel said that the response for the trade visitors is quite satisfactory and hopefully he would be able to receive some orders for his machinery.

Shenzen Jiarun Precision Science and Technology, China’s Kamisafe said that despite slow-down he was getting frequent trade and industrial machines’ inquiries. He lauded the efforts of the organizers to make this event a success. Kathy J of XC Machines China said that everything went well and good attendance is seen at the event.