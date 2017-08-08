Foreign delegates to be invited at int’l Date exhibition

Staff Reporter

Sukkur

A “Date International Exhibition” would be held at the end of this month in Khairpur, Chairman Taluka Municipal Committee Khairpur Sayed Amjad Ali Shah said Monday. At the exhibtion traders and growers from Turkey, China, Europe and Indonesia will be invited. he said adding that a 3-day seminar on developments of Khairpur would also be organised in December this year. Chairman Taluka Municipal Committee Amjad Shah expressed these views while presenting the budget of Rs 965 million for financial year 2017-2018.

According to budget document, estimated income is expected around Rs 965 million and expected expenses Rs 945 million.

Rs 157 million were allocated on development projects while Rs 447 million had been allocated for non development expenditures. Chairman Ali Shah told the meeting that 1-mega volt power house each would be set up at nine spots and all possible measure would be taken to provide facilities of drainages, drinking water, streetlights and other civic facilities to people of Khairpur.

He said efforts would be taken for recovery of 28 percent funds from NSUSC funds. The Vice chairman Dr Yar Muhammad Phulpoto, Chief Municipal Officer Mushtaq Jumani, Taluka Municipal Officer Gull Muhammad Khokhar, Asad Malah, Lala Akhtar Pathan and 42 male female councilors attended the budget session.