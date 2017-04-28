Forcing people to accept Delhi’s rule unacceptable

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairperson of Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM) Aasiya Andrabi has said that Jammu and Kashmir is not a part of India and anyone forcing people to acknowledge the New Delhi’s illegal occupation will have to face the public wrath.

Aasiya Andrabi’s statement came in the backdrop of diktat issued by the principal of Government Higher Secondary, Amira Kadal wherein she threatened the students and the staff members that their names would be forwarded to police if they participated in any sort of anti-India activities.

“For the past one and a half week, there is a lot of disturbance at our educational institutions as the occupational forces are trying to take control of these institutions and our brave students are objecting to this sinister move,” Andrabi said. She said the students of higher secondary schools, colleges and universities are with the resistance movement and that the regime was resorting to all illegal moves to control them.

“In this regard, these puppets, who have sold their souls to India, tried to enter the Degree College, Pulwama to arrest some innocent students.

The resistance by the students there triggered massive anti-India movement across Kashmir,” she said and added that police action was that the upright principal of the college was removed from his post and now different tactics were being employed to quell the anti-India sentiment among students at various degree colleges.—KMS