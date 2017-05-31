Forces seize huge cache of weapons

Operation Radd ul Fasaad

Taiq Saeed

Peshawar

The security forces Tuesday made more advances against the insurgents and seized huge quantity of sophisticated weapons from North Waziristan, South Waziristan agencies and Swat as the operation Radd ul Fasaad continued successfully.

In fact the forces thwarted major terror bids as the seized arms and ammunition that included sophisticated weapons like SMGs ,14.5 Anti-aircraft gun,12.7 Guns ,303 rifles,7 mm ,12 bore rifles ,pistols ,IED etc. were to be used to carry out subversive acts all over the country

The Army supervised security forces as the reports said conducted Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Pungaa village in South Waziristan agency and recovered modern arms and ammunition while in another Intelligence Based Operation in Eidak village of North Waziristan agency a cache of sophisticated weapons seized.

The security forces also conducted IBOs in Roringar valley of Matta (Swat) and village Jatgram of Nehag Darra where more weapons were recovered.

“Security Forces recovered huge quantity of arms and ammunition during intelligence based operations in village Punga kali in South Waziristan Agency ,Village Idak North Waziristan Agency ,Roringar valley ,Matta (Swat) and village Jatgram of Nehag Darra”. The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) communiqué issued to media. According to ISPR the recovered weapons include SMGs ,14.5 Anti-aircraft gun,12.7 Guns ,303 rifles,7 mm ,12 bore rifles ,pistols ,IED along with detonators and ammunition of various calibers of different weapons.

The ongoing operation Radd ul Fasaad, it may be recalled, was initiated against the elements challenging the writ of the state and unleashing a series of subversive activities all over the country a few of months back. The security forces, since then have been conducting Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) all over the country and made major successes against the terrorists and thwarted terror bids by seizing huge quantity of sophisticated weapons and arrested scores of anti-state elements besides mowing down dozens of trouble makers.