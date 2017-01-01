Forces killed 3500 ‘terrorists’ in 2016, says army report

Islamabad

Security forces have killed 3500 in 2016 during the major operation “Zarb-e-Azab” or sharp strike, the military has said in an annual report released on the eve of New Year.

A total of 583 civilians lost lives while 2108 were injured in terrorist acts during the outgoing year, the report released by the army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor.

The security forces have destroyed 992 hideouts, 253 tons of explosives, while dismantled 7599 IEDs and ammunition factories. Besides, forces also recovered 18087 weapons. Pakistan Air Force targeted strikes on Terrorists Hideouts in Support of Zarb-e-Azb.

The military courts awarded sentenced 274 people in terrorism-related offences including death penalty to 161 while 113 were imprisoned. Twelve have been executed.

About the cross-border exchange of firing with India, the army report claimed that Indian forces have committed 379 ceasefire violations, killing 46 civilians. Pakistani forces in retaliation have killed 40 Indian soldiers, it was claimed in the report.

The security forces and other law enforcement agencies have carried out a total of 25620 intelligence-based and combing operations across Pakistan.

“Defence of the country impregnable. Pakistan successfully tested enhanced version of Babur cruise missile and indigenously produced air launched Ra’ad missile,” the military spokesman said while releasing the report.

He said a Special Security Division has been raised for the security of the CPEC, besides taking arrangements for actualisation and security of the CPEC.

Pakistan Navy successful test launched of Shore-based Anti-ship Missile “Zarb” & Surface to Surface Anti-ship Missile Firing in the North Arabian Sea form Sword Class Frigate PNS ASLAT.

Pakistan Navy proved its vigilance and operational preparedness by “detecting and blocking Indian Submarine from entering in Pakistani waters at south of Pakistani coast.” —NNI

Related