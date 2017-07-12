Forces foil major terror bid, seize huge cache of arms

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

Frustrating a major terror bid the security forces Tuesday recovered huge cache of arms and ammunitions near Kohat Tunnel and apprehended two terrorists, the action was carried out as part of the ongoing Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad. According to the communiqué of the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), on confirmed intelligence, the security forces conducted an IBO near Kohat Tunnel that resulted in the seizure of huge cache of weapons (Pistols, SMGs / Rifles and number of ammunition boxes. The Weapons and ammunition was being transported from Dara Adam Khel to Wana in a civil truck. Weapons were discretely hidden inside truck lower body / basement and truck body was placed over that.

The weapons that were recovered in fresh action against the outlaws and the anti-state elements include: – 30 Bore pistol – 300, 30 Bore pistol MSB SP – 5, 30 Bore Mouser – 6, Zigana pistol – 197 black, Zigana camouflage -16, Beretta black – 30, Pietro Beretta Golden – 4, Smith & Wesson – 20, Walther – 10 ( 7 x black 3x grey), Mikarov – 26, Total pistols – 614, Total Pistol Magzines – 579, A5.56 mm Rifle – 1, SMGs 106, Short gun kalakov – 2, LMG – 6, Automatic wpns Total – 115 and more than 7000 rounds of various calibre ammunition.