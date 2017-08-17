Forces claim to arrest suspect involved in Ch Aslam killing

City Reporter

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Orangi Town conducted a raid and successfully arrested the criminal, Shareefullah, wanted for the alleged involvement of killing of SSP Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) ChaudhryAslam in a suicide attack.

Shareefullah is the brother of the person who masterminded the attack on ChaudhryAslam.

The DIG of Central Investigation Agency (CIA) Doctor Jameel said that the culprit is linked to a banned outfit associated with ZikriyaMasud.

He said that Shareefullah was involved in street crimes, who provided the looted money to the banned terrorist organization with the assistance of his accomplices Saleh, Raheem and Zakir. Shareefullah confessed killing of three people.

SSP CTD ChaudhryAslam was known for his strict action against criminals. The involvement of RAW is considered likley, which helped banned outfit to orchestrate the attack. He was assaasinated on January 9th, 2014.

ChaudhryAslam was also assigned as head of Lyari Task force (LTF). He carried out operations against countless terrorists, extortionists, gang-war criminals and target-killers.

Meanwhile the law enforcement agencies carried out an operation in Federal-B Area of Karachi on Tuesday night and arrested an accused named Wasim Belgium.

Sources said that Wasim Belgium was a close aide of MQM-London chief and was involved on money laundering cases. Sources further informed that Wasim Belgium was MQM sector in charge and returned to Pakistan a few days ago. He used to transfer money to London from Karachi.

On the other hand, police conducted an operation in Gulberg area and arrested two accused Adnan and Shakeel. According to SP Gulberg, the arrested accused was wanted in several cases of street crime.