Forceful demonstrations held in IOK

Islamabad

Forceful demonstrations were held in Indian Occupied Kashmir against India’s plans to abrogate Article 35A of Constitution and custodial killing of a student by Indian troops in Handwara.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the joint resistance leadership held a protest march in Maisuma area of Srinagar to change demography of the valley by converting the Muslim majority of the territory into a minority.

Indian forces used brute force on the demonstrators, injuring many of them.

Meanwhile, legal community also took to the streets in Srinagar, Islamabad and other district headquarters to express their resentment against India’s nefarious designs.

People also staged anti-India demonstrations in Srinagar, Badgam, Handwara, Kupwara, Shopian, Bandipore, Islamabad, Shopian, Kulgam and other areas.—APP