We are living in such a discriminatory society where the females have no rights to choose their life partners. They are often forcefully married to those men who they don’t like at all. The wishes of families for the life partners have proved very much costly in some instances when some of the girls attempted to commit suicide, some have left their husbands and some are still living but without love under compulsion.

This forced marriage has been a long-term tradition which is to be broken. Education has taken the place of ignorance but even then they also favour the forced marriage. I am a witness to many forced marriage affectees (girls) who yet cursing their fate. Finally, I want to request the government tot take strict action on the ones who forcefully give their daughters in forced marriage which is, of course, damaging the mindset of the girls.

NAZIA PHULLAN ALI

Turbat

