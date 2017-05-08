For PEMRA’s attention

Sabah Shahid

Karachi

PEMRA is often quick to ban any television show that it deems as immoral or going against the interest of the country but sadly this only applies to certain topics. For example violence against women is hugely widespread in our country and even justified by certain sections of society .Numerous NGOS have worked to try to eradicate this issue but all can acknowledge that in order to stop the abuse and harassment of women a certain amount of emphasis needs to be placed on changing the misogynistic views of the people in our male-dominated society. Television dramas are hugely popular in our society. Some of them are not only watched by housewives but even by teenage boys doing their A-levels. Women being abused by the male members of their family is a scenario commonly shown in our dramas. Sadly it is not shown as something appalling but as something which is ‘normal’ or as another component of our culture. Hum TV, ARY and other Channels all telecast programmes in which the lead heroine lets her herself be beaten up, raped and mentally tortured by the so-called hero only to throw herself at his feet at any opportunity she can find. Dramas like ‘Sangat‘ and ‘Gul-e-Rana’ glorify rapists, Bashar Momin, Pani Jaisa Pyaar Hai and other such dramas romanticize the idea of living with an abusive husband. But PEMRA takes no action against these dramas while they poison the minds of a public to whom ideas of women empowerment are still alien in nature. I would request PEMRA to please save our society from the cringe worthy notions of womanhood promulgated by these dramas by putting restrictions on such content.