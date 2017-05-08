For better, for worse..!

A couple was celebrating their golden wedding anniversary. Their domestic tranquility had long been the talk of the town. “What a peaceful and loving couple” they are everybody said. A local newspaper reporter was inquiring as to the secret of their long and happy marriage.

“Well, it dates back to our honeymoon,” explained the man.” We visited the Grand Canyon and took a trip down to the bottom of the canyon by horse. We hadn’t gone too far when my wife’s horse stumbled. My wife quietly said, “That’s once”. We proceeded a little further and the horse stumbled again. Once more my wife quietly said, ‘That’s twice.”

“We hadn’t gone a half-mile when the horse stumbled the third time. My wife quietly removed a revolver from her purse and shot the horse dead. “I started an angry protest over her treatment of the horse. While I was shouting; she looked at me, and quietly said, ‘That’s once’.

“And we’ve lived happily ever after.” said the man. I’ve just come back from a trip out of town where I went to celebrate the golden wedding anniversary of my aunt and uncle. Since I was given the honour of being the master of ceremonies I dug into a few jokes and thought we could all have a few laughs today.

There was this couple who went out on their anniversary for a movie. The husband wondered throughout why his wife seemed to be sniffing throughout the entire move. “Didn’t you enjoy the movie’ he asked as they were getting ready for bed.

“I did,” she said. “But you were crying throughout?” he asked. “Why?” she asked, “don’t you kiss me like those men in the movies. “Are you crazy?” he shouted,” do you know how much they pay those fellows to do that?”

Then there was this old lady who was asked on her golden wedding day whether she had ever thought of divorce. “No,” replied the lady, “only murder..!”

I move from jokes about marriage to a bit of research that was done as to the ten most dramatic sounds and it was the sound of the ‘Wedding March.’ This tune causes more emotional response and upheaval than any other sound. It has the power to bring forth almost every human emotion; sadness, tears as well as supreme joy.

I wonder what emotions it brings out in you! To my aunt and uncle that day, I saw a joy and love in their eyes for each other found in newly weds. I wish you all the same as you move together from one anniversary to the next.

Priest: “Do you take this man for better or worse?” Woman: “he can’t be no worse den he is, and dey is no hopes of his getting any better, so I take him ‘as he is..!”

