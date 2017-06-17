Footwear exports decrease by 11.31pc

Islamabad

The footwear exports from the country witnessed decrease of 11.31 percent during the first ten months of the current fiscal year as compared to the same period of last year. The footwear exports during July-April (2016-17) were recorded at $79.317 million as compared to the exports of $89.434 million during July-April (2015-16), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics data. Among the footwear, the leather footwear exports decreased by 6.35 percent by falling from trade of $72.248 million last year to $67.662 million during the ongoing year.

The exports of canvas footwear also decreased by 20.63 percent during the first ten months of the current fiscal year. The exports of other footwear witnessed decrease of 32.54 percent. The exports of other footwear were recorded at $11.251 million last year to $16.677 million during July-April (2016-17), the data revealed. Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports of footwear decreased by 30.82 percent during the month of April compared to the same month of last year. The footwear exports during April 2017 were recorded at $6.989 million compared to the exports of $10.102 million during April 2016, the data revealed. On month-on-month basis, the footwear exports decreased by 8.62 percent during April 2017 when compared to the exports of $7.648 million during March 2017, the PBS data revealed.—APP