Football players visit

Without an iota of doubt that Ronaldo Luís Nazário de Lima, commonly known as Ronaldo, is one of the greatest footballers the world has ever produced and, historically speaking, it is the first time that international players led by Ronaldo have visited this State of the Quaid. Of course, the Director General, Inter-Services Public Relations, Major General Asif Gafoor who has been projecting Pakistan in a good manner, said, “Pakistan is a peaceful and lover of the sports.”

Most importantly, this is good for Pakistan that Ronaldo’s visit would inspire other players of international repute to come to Pakistan and this would give a fillip to the economy of Pakistan. It is my humble request to the government of Pakistan to facilitate such visits as this would be a great service to our motherland.

Bahadur Hamaz

Via email

